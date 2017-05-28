Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) Stock Price

News coverage about O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. O2Micro International Limited earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 95 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) opened at 2.09 on Friday. O2Micro International Limited has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The firm’s market cap is $54.13 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. O2Micro International Limited had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. O2Micro International Limited’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O2Micro International Limited

O2Micro International Limited designs, develops and markets power management components for the Computer, Consumer, Industrial, Automotive and Communications markets. The Company’s power management products include integrated circuits (ICs) for liquid crystal display (LCD) and light emitting diode (LED) lighting; control and monitoring of battery charging and discharging; direct current (DC)/DC and alternating current (AC)/DC conversion, and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

