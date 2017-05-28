Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Likely to Affect O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) Stock Price

Media stories about O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. O2Micro International Limited earned a coverage optimism score of -0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 76 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) traded up 3.47% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 62,360 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. The firm’s market cap is $54.13 million. O2Micro International Limited has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. O2Micro International Limited had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited will post ($0.16) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O2Micro International Limited

O2Micro International Limited designs, develops and markets power management components for the Computer, Consumer, Industrial, Automotive and Communications markets. The Company’s power management products include integrated circuits (ICs) for liquid crystal display (LCD) and light emitting diode (LED) lighting; control and monitoring of battery charging and discharging; direct current (DC)/DC and alternating current (AC)/DC conversion, and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

