NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on shares of NuVasive to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.50.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) traded down 0.34% on Wednesday, reaching $75.52. The company had a trading volume of 685,967 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 0.86. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $53.93 and a 52-week high of $77.88.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $249.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Hannon sold 24,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $1,843,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in NuVasive by 21.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,526,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,782,000 after buying an additional 273,112 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $47,466,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in NuVasive by 236.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 87,131 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the third quarter valued at $1,469,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

Nuvasive, Inc is a medical device company. The Company focuses on developing minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for the spine surgery. Its product portfolio focuses on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used to aid in the spinal fusion process.

