Nutraceutical Int'l Corp. (NUTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nutraceutical Int'l Corp. (NASDAQ:NUTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nutraceutical Int'l Corp. had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $61.22 million during the quarter.

Nutraceutical Int'l Corp. (NASDAQ:NUTR) opened at 41.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.48. Nutraceutical Int'l Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $42.40.

Get Nutraceutical Int'l Corp. alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Nutraceutical Int'l Corp. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nutraceutical Int'l Corp. by 33.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nutraceutical Int'l Corp. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nutraceutical Int'l Corp. by 65.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nutraceutical Int'l Corp. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/nutraceutical-intl-corp-nutr-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Nutraceutical Int'l Corp.

Nutraceutical International Corporation is an integrated manufacturer, marketer, distributor and retailer of nutritional supplements and other natural products. The Company’s products include vitamins and minerals; herbs; specialty formulas; personal care products; liquid nutritional products; homeopathics; functional foods, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutraceutical Int'l Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutraceutical Int'l Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.