NuStar Energy L.P. (ns) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:ns) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.095 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

NuStar Energy L.P. has a payout ratio of 235.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 199.1%.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) traded down 0.32% during trading on Friday, hitting $46.27. 307,868 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $55.64.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.85 million. NuStar Energy L.P. had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuStar Energy L.P. news, Director William E. Greehey bought 323,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $14,998,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,397,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,486,315.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Grady Rosier purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NuStar Energy L.P. from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Macquarie began coverage on NuStar Energy L.P. in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised NuStar Energy L.P. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuStar Energy L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised NuStar Energy L.P. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

NuStar Energy L.P. Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia; the terminalling and storage of petroleum products, and the marketing of petroleum products. The Company’s segments include pipeline, storage and fuels marketing. The pipeline segment consists of the transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia.

