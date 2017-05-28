NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NuStar Energy L.P. earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 96 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Get NuStar Energy L.P. alerts:

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) opened at 46.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $55.64.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. NuStar Energy L.P. had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. NuStar Energy L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 344.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on NS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NuStar Energy L.P. from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Macquarie started coverage on NuStar Energy L.P. in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded NuStar Energy L.P. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuStar Energy L.P. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised NuStar Energy L.P. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy L.P. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/nustar-energy-l-p-ns-given-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-05-updated-updated.html.

In related news, Director William E. Greehey bought 323,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $14,998,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,486,315.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Grady Rosier acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $232,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NuStar Energy L.P. Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia; the terminalling and storage of petroleum products, and the marketing of petroleum products. The Company’s segments include pipeline, storage and fuels marketing. The pipeline segment consists of the transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia.

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.