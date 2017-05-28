Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Raises Position in L Brands Inc (LB)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,973 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Airain ltd increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 4,534.9% in the first quarter. Airain ltd now owns 278,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after buying an additional 272,911 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 91.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 26,779 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 430.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 108,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 87,770 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 497,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,441,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) traded up 0.48% during trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,667 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.82. L Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $79.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. L Brands had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 137.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post $3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. L Brands’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LB. Vetr downgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, May 19th. FBR & Co set a $60.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $35.00 target price on L Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Coe sold 39,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,947,330.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,163.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories. Its segments include Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, which are mall-based; through Websites, and through international franchise, license and wholesale partners.

