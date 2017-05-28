Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Position in W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC continued to hold its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in W W Grainger by 9.4% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in W W Grainger by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 244,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,923,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in W W Grainger by 11.1% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in W W Grainger by 25.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,686,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its position in W W Grainger by 8.7% in the first quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) traded down 1.58% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.58. The stock had a trading volume of 797,107 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.82. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $262.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.08 and its 200 day moving average is $228.02.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post $10.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. TheStreet raised W W Grainger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W W Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $190.00 price target on W W Grainger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.22.

In related news, VP Laura D. Brown sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.07, for a total transaction of $173,103.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald L. Jadin sold 31,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.06, for a total value of $7,767,185.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,645 shares in the company, valued at $12,862,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

