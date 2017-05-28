Nordstrom’s (JWN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in a research note published on Tuesday, May 16th.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Vetr lowered Nordstrom from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.98 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $42.00 target price on Nordstrom and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 price target on Nordstrom and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.06.

Get Nordstrom Inc. alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) traded up 1.60% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,378 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.01. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $35.01 and a 52-week high of $62.82.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 2.28%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/northcoast-research-reiterates-neutral-rating-for-nordstrom-inc-jwn-updated.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

In other Nordstrom news, President Blake W. Nordstrom sold 1,558 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $74,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,115,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,478,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 1,981 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $92,829.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,316,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,531,789.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,333 shares of company stock valued at $888,010. Corporate insiders own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,633,000 after buying an additional 16,537 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 46.4% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,186,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,571,000 after buying an additional 376,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The Company’s segments include Retail and Credit. As of March 20, 2017, the Company operated 344 the United States stores located in 40 states as well as an e-commerce business. The Company also offers its customers a variety of payment products and services, including credit and debit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.