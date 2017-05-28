North Atlantic Drilling (NADL) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. North Atlantic Drilling earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 77 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North Atlantic Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL) traded up 2.61% during trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. 202,236 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. The stock’s market capitalization is $56.91 million. North Atlantic Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $8.08.

North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.16. North Atlantic Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that North Atlantic Drilling will post ($10.25) EPS for the current year.

