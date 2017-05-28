Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 205 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up 1.6% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 104.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $347,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 148.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 93,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after buying an additional 55,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) opened at 186.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.00. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $161.29 and a 12-month high of $187.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.32.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post $9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.09.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Sherman sold 28,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total transaction of $5,349,714.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,171,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

