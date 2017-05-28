Norges Bank Takes Position in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 245,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,000. Norges Bank owned 0.60% of Speedway Motorsports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Speedway Motorsports during the third quarter valued at $238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 1.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 37.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 90,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 24,632 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period. 22.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Speedway Motorsports Inc. alerts:

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) traded down 0.06% during trading on Friday, reaching $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,566 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. Speedway Motorsports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $705.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter. Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Speedway Motorsports, Inc. will post $0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Speedway Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Norges Bank Takes Position in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/norges-bank-invests-5-317-million-in-speedway-motorsports-inc-trk-updated-updated-updated.html.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Speedway Motorsports from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Macquarie upgraded Speedway Motorsports from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Speedway Motorsports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc (SMI), through its operating subsidiaries, is a promoter, marketer and sponsor of motorsports activities in the United States. The Company’s operations consist of promoting, marketing and sponsoring motorsports racing events, merchandising and other related activities conducted at its various speedway facilities located in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Speedway Motorsports Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedway Motorsports Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.