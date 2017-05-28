Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $7.07. Nordic American Tanker shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 4,443,831 shares changing hands.

The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Nordic American Tanker had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.40%. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is 210.53%.

NAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Vetr raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.08 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tanker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter worth $106,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter worth $110,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Airain ltd acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s market cap is $608.75 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited is an international tanker company. The Company owns approximately 26 vessels, including approximately two new buildings under construction, of approximately 156,000 deadweight tonnage (dwt) each. The Company’s Suezmaxes tankers can carry over one million barrels of oil.

