Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas development company on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Noble Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years. Noble Energy has a payout ratio of -333.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Noble Energy to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

Shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) traded down 0.94% on Friday, hitting $29.45. 8,855,436 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $12.69 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. Noble Energy has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $42.03.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KLR Group increased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Jeffrey L. Berenson sold 23,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $788,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,288.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration, development, production and acquisition. The Company’s segments include: United States, including the onshore DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale and offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as the consolidated accounts of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Noble Midstream Partners); Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon, and Other International and Corporate, including new ventures, such as offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname and Newfoundland.

