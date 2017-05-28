Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group LLC Analysts

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) received a $40.00 price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) traded down 0.94% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,855,436 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $12.69 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11. Noble Energy has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $42.03.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.54 million. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Jeffrey L. Berenson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $788,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,288.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,913 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 30.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration, development, production and acquisition. The Company’s segments include: United States, including the onshore DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale and offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as the consolidated accounts of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Noble Midstream Partners); Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon, and Other International and Corporate, including new ventures, such as offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname and Newfoundland.

