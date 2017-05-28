Brokerages Set NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Price Target at $22.67

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on NGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. FBR & Co decreased their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) traded down 1.74% on Monday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,492 shares. NGL Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.34.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -112.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 110.4% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Friedberg Investment Management bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business. The Company’s segments are crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, refined products and renewables, and corporate and other. Its crude oil logistics segment includes owned and leased crude oil storage terminals, and owned and leased pipeline injection stations.

