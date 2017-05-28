Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for NEXT plc (NXT)

NEXT plc (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th. They currently have a GBX 3,500 ($45.53) price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.16% from the stock’s current price.

NXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NEXT plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 3,530 ($45.92) price target on shares of NEXT plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of NEXT plc to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 4,400 ($57.24) to GBX 3,714 ($48.32) in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc lowered their target price on shares of NEXT plc from GBX 4,800 ($62.44) to GBX 4,180 ($54.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered their target price on shares of NEXT plc from GBX 5,300 ($68.95) to GBX 4,900 ($63.74) and set a ” hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NEXT plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,499.14 ($58.53).

Get NEXT plc alerts:

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) traded down 0.409% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4379.554. The company had a trading volume of 432,062 shares. NEXT plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,550.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,705.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,287.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,335.95. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 6.25 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.07%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for NEXT plc (NXT)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/next-plc-nxt-rating-reiterated-by-jefferies-group-llc-updated-updated.html.

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 5,000 shares of NEXT plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,138 ($53.83) per share, for a total transaction of £206,900 ($269,155.72).

NEXT plc Company Profile

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.