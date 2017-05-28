New York Times Co (NYT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The New York Times Company has outperformed the Zacks Categorized industry in the past three months. The company is diversifying its business, adding new revenue streams, strengthening its balance sheet and restructuring its portfolio. It had offloaded assets in order to re-focus on its core newspapers and pay more attention to its online activities. These helped the company to post third straight quarter of positive earnings surprise, when it reported first-quarter 2017 results. Total revenue also came ahead of the estimate. Both the top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis. The quarter marked a spectacular increase in digital subscribers, rise in digital advertising and circulation revenues but a decline in print advertising revenue. Total advertising revenue fell 6.9% during the quarter. Management expects total advertising revenue in the second quarter of 2017 to decline in the low- to mid-single digits.”

Get New York Times Co alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NYT. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Singular Research assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.80 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New York Times from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) opened at 17.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. New York Times has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 1.51.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.62 million. New York Times had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New York Times will post $0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “New York Times Co (NYT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/new-york-times-co-nyt-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy-updated-updated.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in New York Times by 9.5% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 45.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 36.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 18.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 14,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company is a media company focused on creating, collecting and distributing news and information. The Company’s principal business consists of distributing content generated by its newsroom through its print, Web and mobile platforms. In addition, it distributes selected content on third-party platforms.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Times (NYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.