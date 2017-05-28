New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm earned $327.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. FBR & Co cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays PLC cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $15.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. FIG Partners restated a “market-perform” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) traded down 0.75% on Friday, hitting $13.29. 4,833,850 shares of the stock were exchanged. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 77.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,890,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,192,000 after buying an additional 10,827,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $54,941,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $21,345,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1,907.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 924,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after buying an additional 878,403 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 951,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after buying an additional 632,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, New York Community Bank (the Community Bank) and New York Commercial Bank (the Commercial Bank) (collectively, the Banks). The Company’s operations are divided into two segments: Banking Operations and Residential Mortgage Banking.

