New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,259,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 316,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.06% of New Residential Investment Corp worth $55,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 262,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 27,390 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp by 12.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,977,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp during the third quarter worth about $43,745,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp by 58.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,413,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 522,706 shares during the period. 46.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) opened at 16.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.96. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. New Residential Investment Corp had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post $2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRZ. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment Corp in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Vetr downgraded New Residential Investment Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.58 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment Corp in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised New Residential Investment Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

New Residential Investment Corp Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in, and managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company’s segments include investments in excess mortgage servicing rights (Excess MSRs); investments in mortgage servicing rights (MSRs); investments in servicer advances; investments in real estate securities; investments in residential mortgage loans; investments in consumer loans, and corporate.

