Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $6.205 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.16% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) opened at 46.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average is $45.71. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.07 billion. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $55.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post ($2.46) earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In related news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $269,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,869.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 9,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $534,154.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $965,179.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,360 shares of company stock worth $5,501,889. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing pharmaceuticals, in diseases with unmet medical needs, through its research and development (R&D) platform, focused on neurological and endocrine based diseases and disorders. Its three lead late-stage clinical programs are elagolix, which is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for endometriosis and uterine fibroids; INGREZZA (valbenazine), which is a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of movement disorders, and opicapone, which is a selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor that is an adjunct therapy to preparations of levodopa/Dihydroxyphenylalanine (DOPA) decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson’s disease.

