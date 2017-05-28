Neuburgh Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $648,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth approximately $6,527,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) traded down 0.80% during trading on Friday, hitting $24.84. 548,720 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $4.36 billion. Uniti Group Inc has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.88 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,800.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNIT. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, insider Kenny Gunderman acquired 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $350,175.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 262,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,579.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group Inc, formerly Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc, is an internally managed real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition and construction of infrastructure in the communications industry. The Company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers.

