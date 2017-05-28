Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nelnet by 25.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nelnet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nelnet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,048,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,318,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Nelnet by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 43,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) opened at 39.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.07. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $55.01.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Nelnet had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $183.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Nelnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nelnet, Inc. will post $4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

Several research firms have commented on NNI. TheStreet lowered Nelnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $44,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc focuses on delivering education-related products and services and student loan asset management. The Company is engaged in student loan servicing, tuition payment processing and school information systems, and communications. The Company’s segments include Loan Systems and Servicing, Tuition Payment Processing and Campus Commerce, Communications, Asset Generation and Management, and Corporate and Other Activities.

