Navient Corp (NAVI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Navient Corp were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Navient Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,843,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Navient Corp by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,466,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,528,000 after buying an additional 1,652,762 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient Corp by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,560,000 after buying an additional 1,411,450 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient Corp by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,363,000 after buying an additional 1,045,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell University bought a new position in shares of Navient Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $10,559,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) opened at 14.48 on Friday. Navient Corp has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60.

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Navient Corp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $334 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Navient Corp will post $1.80 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Navient Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Navient Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays PLC set a $20.00 target price on Navient Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Navient Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Navient Corp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient Corp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other news, Director Gilleland Diane Suitt sold 5,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $86,870.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or federally guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).

