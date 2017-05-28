FBR & Co Reaffirms Hold Rating for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at FBR & Co in a report issued on Friday, May 5th. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. FBR & Co’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “National Storage Affiliates Trust posted a strong quarter with the highest revenue growth in the sector in 1Q at +6.6%. While not perfectly apples to apples, the top- line number actually represents a 30-bp acceleration from 4Q’s results. Perhaps the only negative of the quarter was that acquisitions volume was on the lower end of our expectations, but we look for color on the conference call.””

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) traded down 0.93% during trading on Friday, reaching $24.54. 320,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.33 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $26.15.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 417.39%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 21,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 54.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 423,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 69,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 109.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,752,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,704,000 after buying an additional 915,811 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 227,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 47,919 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 101.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 26,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties located within various metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) across the United States. The Company’s operating partnership subsidiary is NSA OP, LP.

