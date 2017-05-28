National Instruments Corp (NATI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. National Instruments Corp had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. National Instruments Corp updated its Q2 guidance to $0.19-0.33 EPS.

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) opened at 38.30 on Friday. National Instruments Corp has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $38.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. National Instruments Corp’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NATI. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on National Instruments Corp in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

In other news, Director James J. Truchard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $80,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,271,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,095,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Howard Starkloff sold 6,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $240,460.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,633 shares in the company, valued at $406,108.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,105 shares of company stock worth $3,511,964 in the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Instruments Corp Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers a line of measurement, automation and control products. It offers products, technology and services, which include system design software, programming tools, application software, modular hardware products and related driver software, production test systems, NI education platform, software products for teaching and hardware products for teaching.

