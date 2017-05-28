Very Favorable News Coverage Likely to Impact National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Share Price

Press coverage about National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has trended very positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. National Beverage Corp. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.69 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 66 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) traded up 1.59% on Friday, reaching $94.67. 220,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.95. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $94.78.

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. National Beverage Corp. had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIZZ. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of National Beverage Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of National Beverage Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

About National Beverage Corp.

National Beverage Corp. is a holding company. The Company develops, produces, markets and sells a diverse portfolio of flavored beverage products primarily in North America. The Company’s brands consist of beverages geared to the active and health-conscious consumer (Power+ Brands), including sparkling waters, energy drinks and juices, and carbonated soft drinks in a range of flavors, including regular, sugar-free and reduced calorie options.

