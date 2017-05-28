National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) opened at 40.10 on Friday. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.48%.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its community bank subsidiary, the National Bank of Blacksburg (NBB or the Bank). NBB offers a range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits and local governments.

