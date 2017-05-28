National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

Separately, Barclays PLC raised National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) traded down 0.8977% on Tuesday, hitting $39.2559. 1,583 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.4946 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post $3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

