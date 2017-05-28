North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) (NOA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on NOA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.13.
North American Energy Partners Inc (NYSE:NOA) traded up 1.43% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,011 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. North American Energy Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.65 million, a PE ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 0.71.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0147 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA)’s payout ratio is -200.00%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) by 151.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,252,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 754,745 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO raised its position in North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 1,178,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 144,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) by 45.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,068,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 335,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) by 147.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 507,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 801,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 117,057 shares during the period. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA)
North American Energy Partners Inc provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors within Western Canada. The Company’s operating divisions include Heavy Construction and Mining; Industrial, and Tailings & Environmental Construction.
