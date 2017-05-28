Theratechnologies’ (TH) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Theratechnologies Inc (TSE:TH) in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. They currently have a C$7.15 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Theratechnologies from C$4.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) traded up 3.58% during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,546 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $7.02. The firm’s market cap is $509.40 million.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company addresses medical needs to promote healthy living among human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) patients. Its products include EGRIFTA and Ibalizumab. EGRIFTA (tesamorelin for injection) refers to tesamorelin and it is indicated for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV infected patients with lipodystrophy.

