Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Uni Select Inc’s Q2 2017 Earnings (UNS)

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uni Select in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aghazarian now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni Select’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

UNS has been the topic of several other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Uni Select from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Uni Select in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.71.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) opened at 29.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.64. Uni Select has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $37.03.

Uni-Select Inc is a Canada-based distributor of automotive products, and paint and related products for motor vehicles. The Company operates through three segments: Paint and Related Products (US), Automotive Products (Canada), and Corporate Office and Others. The Paint and Related Products (US) segment is engaged in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products representing its subsidiary, FinishMaster, Inc Automotive Products (Canada) is engaged in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts, including refinish and industrial paint and related products, through Canadian networks.

