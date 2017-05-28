Valener Inc (VNR) PT Raised to C$23.00

Valener Inc (TSE:VNR) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Valener in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Valener in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.60.

Valener (TSE:VNR) opened at 22.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18. Valener has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $874.43 million and a P/E ratio of 17.81.

About Valener

Valener Inc is a Canada-based energy company. The Company holds interests in Gaz Metro Limited Partnership (Gaz Metro), whose core operations are natural gas distribution in Quebec and Vermont, as well as electricity distribution in Vermont. The Company also owns indirect interests in wind farms through its subsidiaries, Valener Eole Inc and Valener Eole 4 Inc, which have approximately 154 turbines and an installed capacity of 340 megawatts.

