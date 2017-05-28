Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nanometrics Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, marketing, and support of process monitoring systems for the semiconductor, data storage, and flat panel display industries. The company’s primary products are thin film measurement/analysis and overlay metrology systems. These products are used to analyze manufacturing quality at critical steps in production and to provide feedback for production control or notification of out-of-control processes. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NANO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Nanometrics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Nanometrics in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) opened at 27.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.48. Nanometrics has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $32.42.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Nanometrics will post $1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Stultz sold 14,784 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $416,021.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,651 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,659.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 4,336 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,628 shares of company stock valued at $616,161. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nanometrics during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 15.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 643.3% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics Incorporated is a provider of process control metrology and inspection systems used primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, including sensors, optoelectronic devices, high-brightness (HB) light emitting diodes (LEDs), discretes and data storages components.

