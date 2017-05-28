Naked Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAKD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Naked Brand Group had a negative net margin of 1,077.12% and a negative return on equity of 771.46%. The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) opened at 1.78 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $18.41 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. Naked Brand Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Get Naked Brand Group Inc alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Naked Brand Group Inc (NAKD) Posts Earnings Results” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/naked-brand-group-inc-nakd-announces-earnings-results-updated-updated-updated.html.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Naked Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Naked Brand Group Company Profile

Naked Brand Group Inc is an apparel and lifestyle brand company. The Company is focused on innerwear products for women and men. The Company designs, manufactures and sells men’s and women’s underwear, intimate apparel, loungewear and sleepwear under Naked brand name. The Company sells its products through retail partners and direct to consumer through its online retail store www.wearnaked.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.