Imagination Technologies Group plc (IMG) Earns “Sell” Rating from N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc (LON:IMG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, May 4th. The firm currently has a GBX 80 ($1.04) target price on the communications company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 100 ($1.30) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.03) price target on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 219 ($2.85) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc from GBX 170 ($2.21) to GBX 76 ($0.99) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 122.20 ($1.59).

Imagination Technologies Group plc (LON:IMG) traded up 0.441501% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 112.766525. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656,108 shares. The firm’s market cap is GBX 314.17 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 211.04. Imagination Technologies Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 76.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 297.50.

Imagination Technologies Group plc Company Profile

Imagination Technologies Group PLC is a global technology company engaged in intellectual property (IP) licensing activities. The Company is involved in the creation and licensing of semiconductor processor IP for graphics, video and vision processing, general purpose and embedded processing (central processing unit and microcontroller), and multi-standard communications to enable connectivity.

