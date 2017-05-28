Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUR. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 15,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 4,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil Co. alerts:

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) opened at 25.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $35.19. The company’s market capitalization is $4.37 billion.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $544.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post $0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.50%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/murphy-oil-co-mur-shares-bought-by-canada-pension-plan-investment-board.html.

MUR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation (Murphy) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s exploration and production business explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across the world. Its exploration and production activities are subdivided into four geographic segments: the United States, Canada, Malaysia and all other countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.