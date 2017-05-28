Multimedia Games Holding Company (MGAM) Receives Media Impact Score of -0.22

Headlines about Multimedia Games Holding Company (NASDAQ:MGAM) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Multimedia Games Holding Company earned a news sentiment score of -0.22 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

About Multimedia Games Holding Company

Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc (Multimedia Games), incorporated on August 30, 1991, is engaged in designing, manufacturing and supplying gaming machines and systems to commercial and Native American casino operators in North America, as well as, domestic and selected international lottery operators, and commercial bingo gaming facility operators.

