Mtu Aero Engines A (MTUAY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mtu Aero Engines A (OTC:MTUAY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 4th, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mtu Aero Engines A in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Mtu Aero Engines A (OTC:MTUAY) remained flat at $67.57 during midday trading on Thursday. 166 shares of the company traded hands. Mtu Aero Engines A has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average of $61.49.

