Msci Inc (MSCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG reduced their target price on shares of Msci from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Msci from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $197,801.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,147.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,249 shares of company stock worth $608,236. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Msci by 37.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Msci during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Msci by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Msci by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 251,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,124,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Msci by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Msci (NYSE:MSCI) traded down 0.42% on Tuesday, hitting $100.51. 218,521 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.75 and its 200-day moving average is $89.95. Msci has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $109.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.88 million. Msci had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Msci will post $3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

MSCI Inc offers products and services to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes. Its segments include Index, Analytics and All Other segment. All Other segment comprises environmental, social and governance (ESG) and Real Estate segments. Its indexes are used in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

