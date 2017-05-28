Mplx Lp (MPLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mplx Lp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.36. Mplx Lp posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mplx Lp.

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Mplx Lp had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company earned $886 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Mplx Lp in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx Lp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mplx Lp in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Mplx Lp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Mplx Lp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mplx Lp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) traded down 0.79% during trading on Friday, hitting $35.23. 1,400,899 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11743.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $39.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Mplx Lp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Mplx Lp’s payout ratio is -3,466.09%.

In related news, VP Randy S. Nickerson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $543,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mplx Lp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Mplx Lp during the third quarter valued at $4,984,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mplx Lp by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Mplx Lp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,299,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,243,000 after buying an additional 206,106 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mplx Lp by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,554,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,809,000 after buying an additional 1,163,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx Lp

MPLX LP is a master limited partnership (MLP) formed by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company is engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs), and the gathering, transportation and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

