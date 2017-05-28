Morguard North American Residential REIT (MRG.UN) Earns Buy Rating from TD Securities

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Friday, May 5th. They presently have a C$17.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

