Source Energy Services Ltd (SHLE) Given a C$17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a C$17.00 target price on Source Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SHLE) in a research report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Source Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) traded down 0.63% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. 12,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. The stock’s market cap is $660800.00. Source Energy Services has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

In related news, Director Neil Cameron acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00.

Source Energy Services Ltd is a Canada-based producer, supplier and distributer of Northern White frac sand to the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB). The Company’s services include Proppants, Logistics, Terminals, Chemicals and Field Solutions. Its Sumner facility offers silica proppant with proppant sizes of 20/40, 30/50, 40/70 and 100 mesh.

