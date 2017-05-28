Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.94) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC from GBX 294 ($3.82) to GBX 335 ($4.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC Holdings plc boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC from GBX 325 ($4.23) to GBX 375 ($4.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.90) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC to an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.68) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 346.88 ($4.51).

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) traded up 0.434208% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 301.592407. The company had a trading volume of 253,250 shares. Morgan Advanced Materials PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 200.30 and a 52-week high of GBX 338.40. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 858.77 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 317.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 302.38.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials PLC news, insider Helen Bunch bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £2,960 ($3,850.66).

About Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

Morgan Advanced Materials plc, formerly The Morgan Crucible Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based engineering company. The Company is engaged in advanced materials science and engineering of ceramics, carbon and composites. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe and Asia/Rest of World.

