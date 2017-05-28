Moog Inc (MOG.A) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.63 million. Moog had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices.

