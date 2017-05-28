Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Golden Road Motor Inn, Inc., owns and operates the tropically-themed Atlantis Casino Resort in Reno, Nevada. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MCRI. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) traded up 0.79% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,503 shares. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $533.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 101.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 905,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,741,000 after buying an additional 455,248 shares during the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 793,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after buying an additional 99,839 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 726,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,474,000 after buying an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after buying an additional 54,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 24,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc (Monarch), through its subsidiary, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa (the Atlantis), a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. The Company also owns and operates Monarch Casino Black Hawk. The Company’s segments include Atlantis and Monarch Casino Black Hawk.

