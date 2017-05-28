Analysts Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will announce sales of $4.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.91 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $4.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.22 billion to $19.7 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $21.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 0.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $152,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,365 shares in the company, valued at $411,725.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $495,811.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,354.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,369. 6.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $803,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 66.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 48.4% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.7% in the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) opened at 67.44 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $68.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average of $52.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc offers Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals, and assists government agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program. The Company operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions and Other, which includes its Pathways Health and Community Support LLC (Pathways) business.

