Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.88 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 40.98% and a negative return on equity of 125.66%. Mobileiron’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) opened at 5.30 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $395.63 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. Mobileiron has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOBL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobileiron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

In other news, Director Aaref Hilaly sold 39,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $167,216.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurel Finch sold 7,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $36,555.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 301,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,359.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 591,590 shares of company stock worth $2,985,450. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOBL. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileiron during the third quarter worth about $296,000. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in Mobileiron by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 190,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mobileiron during the third quarter worth about $2,787,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Mobileiron by 25.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,044,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,372,000 after buying an additional 615,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mobileiron during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 48.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc (MobileIron) provides a mobile information technology (IT) platform for enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content and devices. The Company’s solution provides enterprise security. The MobileIron Platform combines security and enterprise mobility management (EMM) tools, including mobile device management (MDM), mobile application management (MAM), and mobile content management (MCM) capabilities.

