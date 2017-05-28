Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) opened at 8.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.00 million, a P/E ratio of 120.29 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $9.25.

Get Mitek Systems Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MITK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital set a $9.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/mitek-systems-inc-mitk-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-02-eps-updated-updated-updated.html.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 7,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $63,869.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vinton Paul Cunningham sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $176,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,469 shares of company stock valued at $262,884. Corporate insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at about $460,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at about $746,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 888.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 89,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 80,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers. The Company’s technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.