MINDBODY Inc (MB) Short Interest Up 2.4% in March

MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,869,421 shares, a growth of 2.4% from the March 15th total of 2,801,856 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,359 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MB. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price target on MINDBODY from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MINDBODY from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of MINDBODY in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Pacific Crest lowered MINDBODY from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $31.00 target price on MINDBODY and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

In other MINDBODY news, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $483,565.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Lee Wills sold 8,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $227,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of MINDBODY by 96.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MINDBODY by 4.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of MINDBODY during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MINDBODY by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of MINDBODY during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) traded up 1.43% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 481,604 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.16 billion. MINDBODY has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $29.75.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. MINDBODY’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MINDBODY will post ($0.14) EPS for the current year.

MINDBODY Company Profile

MINDBODY, Inc is a provider of cloud-based business management software for the wellness services industry and operates as a consumer marketplace with local business subscribers on its platform. The Company’s subscribers provide a range of wellness services to active consumers. Its integrated software and payments platform helps business owners in the wellness services industry run, market and build their businesses.

